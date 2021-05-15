IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.