Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $50,491.77 on Top Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $50,491.77 or 1.05855227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $3,335.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00534610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00231233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.26 or 0.01151514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.31 or 0.01222901 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

