ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.00544511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.61 or 0.00233860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.00 or 0.01183602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.26 or 0.01215019 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.