ICHI Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.81 or 0.00019848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $28.48 million and $112,322.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00096102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00542337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00237340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005253 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.52 or 0.01200845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00038870 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,902,677 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

