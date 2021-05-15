ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.20. The stock had a trading volume of 519,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $230.97.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

