Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $7.61 million and $10,629.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00094087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.48 or 0.00584529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00239008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.78 or 0.01187186 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.10 or 0.01202224 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.