Ideaology (IDEA) One Day Volume Hits $776,494.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $7.69 million and $776,494.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ideaology has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00088915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.96 or 0.01148642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00115047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061146 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,834,173 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.