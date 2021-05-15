Idena (IDNA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,682.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $2,682.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00536901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00234392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031988 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,713,693 coins and its circulating supply is 43,193,003 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

