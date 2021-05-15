Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $26,026 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

