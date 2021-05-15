IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of IDEX worth $116,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $235.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders have sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $3,714,413 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.