Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Cap of $26.49 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $16.56 or 0.00034596 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $26.49 million and $120,215.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00534607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00233759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.87 or 0.01178370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.99 or 0.01220409 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,599,900 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

