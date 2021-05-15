IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.59

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.59 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 62.40 ($0.82). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 61.60 ($0.80), with a volume of 267,357 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut IDOX to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get IDOX alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.59. The firm has a market cap of £274.25 million and a P/E ratio of 205.33.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.