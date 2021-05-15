Ieq Capital LLC Buys 9,606 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 294,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,380,000 after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 322,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 572,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 933,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

