IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 11,318 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.83. 12,422,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686,271. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

