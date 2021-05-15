IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 14,208 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,241,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

