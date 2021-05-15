IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 20,689 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $18,279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $73.25. 8,843,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,352. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

