IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 22,373 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. 14,122,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,787,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

