IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,063 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,923. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.07 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.09. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.