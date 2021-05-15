IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 44,874 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. 20,735,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,861,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.