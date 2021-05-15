IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 52,950 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,789,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,934,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.