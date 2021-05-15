IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 7,192 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.58. 2,326,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

