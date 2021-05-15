IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 7,562 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.36. 2,081,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,645. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The company has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.