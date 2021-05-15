IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 113,886 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. 50,677,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,487,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

