IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,167,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,688,000 after purchasing an additional 196,086 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,158,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

