IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.68. 2,747,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,569. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

