IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 10,982 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $55,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.05 on Friday, hitting $589.74. 33,370,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,448,230. The company has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $682.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.