IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 15,032 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.59. 4,224,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

