IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 21,238 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 75,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 55,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

ABT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,951. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

