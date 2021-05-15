IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,197 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 36.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,685,000 after buying an additional 106,509 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 181,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,044 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

INTU traded up $13.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,267. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.08 and a 200-day moving average of $380.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

