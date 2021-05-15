IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,723 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

NYSE SQ traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,497,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,779. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.30. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

