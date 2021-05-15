IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 8,346 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,202. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

