IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 95,984 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 203,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $42.36. 30,932,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,689,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

