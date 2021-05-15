IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in S&P Global by 53.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after acquiring an additional 646,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $379.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.