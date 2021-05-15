IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 29,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,041,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,200,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

