IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,725 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,078,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,900,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.