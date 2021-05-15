IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.95 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 400,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Shares of DE traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.00. 1,143,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.54. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $124.69 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

