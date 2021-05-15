IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.40 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $17.88 on Friday, hitting $856.87. 481,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,191. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.52 and a 12 month high of $880.80. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $806.76 and its 200-day moving average is $730.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.