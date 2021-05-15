IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $13.01 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.