IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $18 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.72. 1,943,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $171.68 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

