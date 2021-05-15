IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $23.55 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,418 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,181,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,920,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

