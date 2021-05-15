IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $25.23 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,078 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 12,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,329,000 after buying an additional 75,964 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.40 on Friday, hitting $486.56. 1,857,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $496.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $351.53 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

