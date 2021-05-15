IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $38.94 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 46,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,298,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $274,980,000 after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

NYSE:V traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $226.94. 4,777,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.