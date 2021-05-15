IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,511.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. 2,315,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.