IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.76 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.93. 677,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.77. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.