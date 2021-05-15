IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,446,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

