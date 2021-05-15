IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.88 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

