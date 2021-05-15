IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 518 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $75.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,282.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,385.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,184.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,372.13 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

