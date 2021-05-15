IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 149,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

MA traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $363.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,810. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.29 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.36. The company has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

