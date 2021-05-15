IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $18.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $602.99. 1,547,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $248.81 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

