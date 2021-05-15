IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $11.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.24. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

